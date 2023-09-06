Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks

Caption
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Northwest Iowa say they are investigating a fraud scheme that happened at several banks last week.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 1, several Hispanic or Guatemalan suspects entered multiple banks in a unified manner and presented fraudulent checks for cash. The sheriff’s office says this coordinated fraud scheme happened at banks in Alvord, Hull, Orange City and Sioux Center.

“They would arrive at locations in groups of four to six individuals, enter the lobby to present checks for cash and then another new group of four to six people would enter in the same manner to overwhelm the bank employees,” said the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office on a post on Facebook.

Authorities say the suspects’ fake checks were printed on high-quality holographic paper and had bank routing numbers. They also say all the suspects wore hats, face coverings and other attire to disguise their identities.

“In all of the locations, you’ll see in many cases, the suspects looked down to avoid video identification,” said the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

It is currently believed that all the incidents at the Northwest Iowa banks were committed by the same group of people.

If you know anything about this case, please contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 737-2280.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest Photo for Rockwood
Sioux City SWAT called in to search home on Ingleside Ave; one man arrested
Fire at Hurd Alignments in Huron, South Dakota.
One firefighter dies in South Dakota fire
This photo shows the scene of a crash at Hunt Elementary on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Car crashes into fence at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
Deputies said the man’s blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit.
‘Turns out, it was you’: Wrong-way drunken driver calls 911 on himself, deputies say
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond

Latest News

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Northwest Iowa bank scam suspects
Erwin Charles Simants
Man who killed 6 members of a Nebraska family in 1975 dies after complaining of chest pain
healthbeat 4 virtual care for kids
healthbeat 4 virtual care for kids
Morningside Volleyball goes up against Briar Cliff