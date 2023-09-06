Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Northwest Iowa say they are investigating a fraud scheme that happened at several banks last week.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 1, several Hispanic or Guatemalan suspects entered multiple banks in a unified manner and presented fraudulent checks for cash. The sheriff’s office says this coordinated fraud scheme happened at banks in Alvord, Hull, Orange City and Sioux Center.

“They would arrive at locations in groups of four to six individuals, enter the lobby to present checks for cash and then another new group of four to six people would enter in the same manner to overwhelm the bank employees,” said the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office on a post on Facebook.

Authorities say the suspects’ fake checks were printed on high-quality holographic paper and had bank routing numbers. They also say all the suspects wore hats, face coverings and other attire to disguise their identities.

“In all of the locations, you’ll see in many cases, the suspects looked down to avoid video identification,” said the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

It is currently believed that all the incidents at the Northwest Iowa banks were committed by the same group of people.

If you know anything about this case, please contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 737-2280.

