Little Priest Tribal College adding a new science facility

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago, Nebraska is growing with the addition of a $6 million science building.

This building, which is expected to be three stories and 30,000 square feet, will house two labs on the top floor, and three classrooms on the second floor. On the first-floor offices, a tutoring center, student lounge, and mental health counseling.

College officials say the building will expand its science program, which has already received a grant to add to several majors.

“Started two new science programs chemistry and biology so we are in a very good position to increase our science enrollment,” said Monaj Patil, President of Little Priest Tribal College.

This is part of a much larger expansion. The college just finished a new parking lot.

The science building will be the first building on land that was given to the college.

“This is going to be on our new ten-acre campus. This is the first building on that one. So, in 2020 we received ten acres from tribal council to expand our campus and this is the first of hopefully many buildings,” said Patil.

The college said the new science building could be done by December 2024, or in the early spring of 2025.

