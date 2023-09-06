Man shot by police at South Sioux City apartment enters plea

Richard Germek
Richard Germek(Dakota County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A man arrested after he was shot by police in South Sioux City, Nebraska has accepted a plea agreement.

Court documents show on Sept. 5, 2023, Richard Germek, 62, entered a plea of no contest for charges related to a shooting between him and police. The charges he pled to were attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and criminal attempt.

Germek was originally facing seven total charges but four of them were dismissed as part of his plea agreement. The charges that were dropped included unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a short rifle or short shotgun, obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.

There is no agreed-upon sentencing in Germek’s plea agreement. He is scheduled to receive his sentence on Oct. 24, 2023.

Germek’s charges stem from a shooting on July 21, 2022, at the Autumn Park Apartments in South Sioux City. According to court documents, at about 7:50 p.m. that night first responders were called to the apartment complex for an overdose. When EMS got to the scene, they discovered Germek was overdosing on alcohol. Documents show at one point Germek grabbed a firearm and the EMS were forced to leave the apartment complex. Shortly after, law enforcement officers from the South Sioux City Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol were called to the apartment complex.

When South Sioux City Police made contact with Germek they told him to drop the gun multiple times. Police say Germek fired toward an officer and an officer returned fire. Germek was reportedly struck once and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to the Dakota County Jail.

