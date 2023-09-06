Sheldon man accused of killing his mother to enter guilty plea

SHELDON, Iowa (KUOO) - A Northwest Iowa man charged in the death of his mother now plans to enter a guilty plea in the case.

KUOO Radio reports that 42-year-old Nathaniel Kassel of Sheldon has a hearing set for Sept. 18 where he is expected to plead guilty and receive a prison sentence.

Kassel is accused of killing his mother Jody Duskin, and is facing one count of first-degree murder. According to KUOO Radio, Duskin was found dead in her Sheldon home back in March. Court documents show Kassel spoke with family members saying he was planning to kill Duskin.

Kassel was arrested in South Dakota the day after Duskin’s body was found.

Previously, Kassel had pleaded not guilty and was set to go to trial on Oct. 17, 2023. He was originally charged with two other counts as well, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of control of a firearm as a felon. Those charges have been dismissed.

