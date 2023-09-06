Siouxland District Health shares how to decrease risk from wildfire smoke

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland couldn’t miss the wildfire smoke that drifted in from Canada on Wednesday. It was in the “unhealthy” range, which was especially hard on people with respiratory diseases.

Siouxland District Health said people with asthma, COPD, heart or lung disease, or who are pregnant may be more vulnerable to the wildfire smoke.

The smoke may linger in our area until Friday. But there are things people can do to ease the smoke’s impact. The main thing can be limiting time outdoors.

“Really the goal would be to minimize the exposure to smoke for people who are most vulnerable to having more serious issues with that. And again, moving our activities indoors, using the air conditioner versus having open windows can go a long way as to reduce that risk,” said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health.

If you do need to be outdoors, Brock said you can try to minimize the intensity of your activities as much as possible.

