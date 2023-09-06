Siouxland District Health shares how to decrease risk from wildfire smoke

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland couldn’t miss the wildfire smoke that drifted in from Canada on Wednesday. It was in the “unhealthy” range, which was especially hard on people with respiratory diseases.

Siouxland District Health said people with asthma, COPD, heart or lung disease, or who are pregnant may be more vulnerable to the wildfire smoke.

The smoke may linger in our area until Friday. But there are things people can do to ease the smoke’s impact. The main thing can be limiting time outdoors.

“Really the goal would be to minimize the exposure to smoke for people who are most vulnerable to having more serious issues with that. And again, moving our activities indoors, using the air conditioner versus having open windows can go a long way as to reduce that risk,” said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health.

If you do need to be outdoors, Brock said you can try to minimize the intensity of your activities as much as possible.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest Photo for Rockwood
Sioux City SWAT called in to search home on Ingleside Ave; one man arrested
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Fire at Hurd Alignments in Huron, South Dakota.
One firefighter dies in South Dakota fire
This photo shows the scene of a crash at Hunt Elementary on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Car crashes into fence at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School

Latest News

Local tattoo artist, professional pumpkin carver to be on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Committee members hold a public comment hearing on proposed eliminations of state boards and...
Iowa in jeopardy of losing millions in community service funding under realignment bill
Siouxland District Health shares how to decrease risk from wildfire smoke
Iowa man facing sexual abuse charges involving a minor
Little Priest Tribal College adding a new science facility