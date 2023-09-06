University of Iowa police investigating after dead body found

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police at the University of Iowa said they’re investigating after a dead body was found on campus Wednesday morning.

The dead man was found at about 7:15 a.m. on the north patio of Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory, at 320 S. Riverside Drive.

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary investigation, with assistance from the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

No additional information has been released.

