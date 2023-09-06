Wildfire smoke will cause air quality issues for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday was a pretty nice day, with highs for the most part getting into the mid to upper 80s and a cold front moving through yesterday evening that brought in some breezy winds and cooler air with it.

On top of the cold front bringing in some nicer weather and temperatures, it also brought wildfire smoke from Canada, which is now impacting our morning. The smoke is causing some visibility issues across the region, but the main issue with the smoke is air quality.

As of this morning, we are dealing with unhealthy air in Siouxland, which can cause issues for certain groups of people, especially if you have any heart or lung diseases.

The smoke will be hanging out in Siouxland for the rest of the day as highs climb into the 70s across the area, which is a lot cooler than we have been in the past couple of weeks. We will also see more breezy conditions today, with gusts reaching near 30 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow, the wildfire smoke will begin to move out of the region as winds will be out of the south, up to 10 miles per hour. On top of the smoke moving out, we will also see a nice sunny day with highs in the low 80s across the region.

Then Thursday night, the chance of rain is increasing, and there is a better chance of more widespread rain this upcoming weekend.

Then Thursday night, the chance of rain is increasing, and there is a better chance of more widespread rain this upcoming weekend.

