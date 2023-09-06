Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center opening delayed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center was scheduled to open September 14, but LEC Authority Chairman Ron Wieck tells KTIV the $70 million facility won’t open on time.

That’s after he told KTIV, in May, the September 14th opening day was “pretty much set in stone”.

Wieck told KTIV the new LEC was not going to open September 14 and he said he did not have knowledge on an updated opening date. He added that there would be pending litigation.

Woodbury County Supervisors are also in the dark about a new opening date. Tuesday, the board voted 5-0 to remove Rocky De Witt from the LEC Authority Board and replace him with Supervisor Mark Nelson in hopes to get more information, and have transparency on the project.

“The reality is that we are public officials, and we want to be as transparent with the public as possible, especially on a $69 million jail project. And so, there are things that can be stated,” Ung said.

De Witt continued to serve as the supervisors’ representative on the LEC Authority even after he stepped down as a supervisor to serve in the Iowa Senate. De Witt said it’s beneficial for the project if he sees it through, he argued he couldn’t share many details with supervisors because of a lack of details the authority had, as well as, legal advice during closed session.

“To repeat that limited info would or could be disastrous as the meetings held under the section of code of pending or potential litigation, any leaked info would easily be misinterpreted repeating an error, or simply extrapolated to something that has extremely high potential for damage to parties involved.” De Witt said.

The project exceeded the $50-million budget ballooning to almost $70 million the $20 million dollar shortfall was covered with federal COVID funds, which makes the budget very rigid in the final stages of construction.

“There are hard caps. And, we discussed that today, there’s numbers that we simply can’t exceed, or the authority can exceed,” Ung said.

