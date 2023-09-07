CNN: Gov. Noem to endorse Trump at Friday rally

In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem,...
According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump at Friday night’s rally in Rapid City.((AP Photo/Evan Vucci File))
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to CNN, two sources have indicated that Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump at Friday night’s rally in Rapid City.

The article points to recent efforts by Noem to be a part of the 2024 election conversation as well as her support for the former President and connection to former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski.

“When [Noem’s] name comes up in conversation, it’s been positive,” said one source quoted in the CNN article. “She’s been loyal to him. She’s eloquent, she defends him but doesn’t steal the spotlight.”

You can read the full story here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County Deputy to get new trial after judge rules defense counsel was ineffective

Latest News

Lockouts at North High and West High have been lifted
State Fair attendance was up 8.5% this year.
More people went to the Nebraska State Fair this year
Friday morning house fire in Sioux City
Friday morning house fire in Sioux City
A new report shows Iowa is the number one state in the country for structurally deficient...
Iowa ranks first in the US for structurally deficient bridges
House fire in Sioux City on Friday morning
Sioux City home red-tagged after early morning fire