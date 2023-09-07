Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTIV) - Chief fans turn their love for the game to the alter.

A Kansas City area couple took their vows to the next level. Committing to each other and to the Kansas City Chiefs. And there’s a tie to Northwest Iowa.

Alex and Tony got married back in April. The two had everything from Chiefs jerseys used as guestbooks to vows drafting each other. Instead of being pronounced husband and wife, they were pronounced as one team.

The two are season ticket holders and have only missed four games in the last six years. This will be their first season as one team, a married couple. And their love for this team extends far beyond the parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We snuck the chiefs in throughout our day,” said Alex Vander Veen, the bride. “I could’ve done more for sure. I was just afraid, which who cares what others think, they were like ‘You can’t leave the Chiefs out just for one day it is your wedding day of course.’ But everyone knew that we love the Chiefs and they were like ‘yes of course the Chiefs are a part of it.’”

Alex isn’t even from Kansas City. Actually, Alex is from Orange City, Iowa. She moved to Kansas City she says because she became such a big Chief fan after Tony took her to a game. They fell in love at Arrowhead and got engaged before a game in 2021.

