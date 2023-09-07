Farm Bill faces uncertain future as expiration nears

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new Farm Bill, set to replace the one expiring at the end of September, is stuck in the mud of a divided Congress.

“The reason that farm bills are important is that food security equals national security,” said Jordan Dux, senior director of national affairs for the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Experts say the Farm Bill promotes food security in a couple of ways. On the supply side, it bolsters ag producers with income support. On the demand side—it padding consumption for those beleaguered by poverty with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“The safety net’s there to reduce risk,” Brad Lubben, a professor of agricultural economics with Nebraska Extension, said. “Continually watching this debate run out to the deadline and beyond introduces risk that’s not supposed to be there. So that is a challenge.”

In 2017, what Lubben termed as the most recent ‘regular’ year of federal ag funding, $800 million flowed from the federal government to Nebraska farmers.

And about 77,000 households in Nebraska rely on SNAP benefits. That’s one of the fault lines in the debate: some lawmakers aim to narrow access to SNAP, but Nebraska Appleseed told 10/11 that could hurt the most vulnerable.

“It increases hunger,” Eric Savaiano, with Nebraska Appleseed, said “Families rely on snap to make those ends meet.”

Senator Pete Ricketts said getting the Farm Bill passed is a priority for him.

“The whole Midwest delegation understands how important the Farm Bill is, so we’re all going to be working to make sure that we have that continuation so nobody’s coverage is going to be missed and that we’ll get a strong farm bill fast,” Ricketts said.

Lubben said farmers and insurers are weathering real uncertainty right now, but missing the expiration date won’t have a major impact, at least not until the end of the year.

“The Farm Bill is destined to expire at the end of September,” Lubben. “We’re not going to have a new Farm Bill in place. The USDA does not shut down the doors and stop sending out support immediately on October 1st.”

