FIRE and Flights fundraiser creates positive impact on special needs students in Catholic schools

People at the "FIRE and Flights" fundraiser in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -What began as a group of parents working to give their disabled children the best education possible, has grown dramatically.

There’s now a local chapter of a national organization at work helping disabled students get the best education they can at Catholic schools.

Not all Catholic schools have the resources needed to welcome students with special needs. Thats where the FIRE Foundation helped Lisa Whitehead.

“In our case, having a para to be with our son to be able to go into some classes with him. He didn’t need one for all, but to have that extra person to be able to help him be in a typical classroom, instead of in a special education room most of the time, really helped him grow,” said Whitehead, a parent of a student who has benefited from FIRE.

The FIRE Foundation of Northwest Iowa can help fund the things teachers need most when helping students with special needs. Like paraprofessionals, professional development, or adaptive technology. The foundation can also provide extra training to teachers.

“We were able to go to Kansas City and go to the FIRE conference that Kansas City puts on. It’s awesome because there’s other people around the country that come together and have the same love and passion for inclusion that we’re starting to make known,” said Lisa Froehlich, a teacher at Holy Cross in Sioux City.

Whitehead believes helping just one special needs student can create a positive ripple effect in the community.

“My son going into the Catholic school has opened up the eyes and the hearts of not only the teachers, the administration, but the students. They have learned maybe to have a little more compassion or empathy with students who are challenged in some ways that they are not,” said Whitehead.

Fundraisers like FIRE & Flights make a long-lasting positive impact on Catholic school students in Northwest Iowa.

In its first few years, the FIRE Foundation of Northwest Iowa has raised over $100,000.

