Former Plymouth County Deputy to get new trial after judge rules defense counsel was ineffective

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deputy is getting a new trial, after having his 2022 guilty plea and sentencing overturned.

Back in April 2022, former deputy Aaron Leusink, 44, pleaded guilty to 11 counts, including felony charges of burglary and misconduct in office. In June 2022, a judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Court documents show Leusink appealed his sentence last September, arguing his defense attorney had never been an attorney in a high-profile case like this. Leusink’s appeal also claimed that the attorney’s services fell below the standards of a reasonably competent defense attorney.

In response to the appeal, a judge noted the attorney failed to inform Leusink he’d be ineligible for a suspended sentence and probation if he pleaded guilty to one of the felony counts.

Also, Leusink pleaded guilty to every count without any plea agreement even though one had been offered by the state but the deadline to accept it had passed.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a judge ruled in favor of Leusink, vacated his guilty plea and sentencing, and ordered a new trial.

According to Leusink’s new attorney, the state could appeal the judge’s order to the Iowa Court of Appeals, or the Iowa Supreme Court, in an attempt to get Leusink’s original guilty plea and sentence reinstated.

