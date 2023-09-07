Former Winside teacher gets jail time for sexually abusing student

A former Winside High School teacher was sentenced to two years in jail, after being found guilty of sexually abusing a student.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Winside High School teacher was sentenced to two years in jail, after being found guilty of sexually abusing a student.

Cali Heikes, 26, pled guilty to two counts of sexual abuse by a school employee earlier this year and was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in jail. She will be eligible for parole after the first year and must register as a sex offender.

Heikes was arrested in January after law enforcement with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about Heikes potentially being in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male.

An affidavit filed in the case revealed that Heikes would sneak into the victim’s house at night to have sexual intercourse. Heikes would also meet up with the victim two or three times a week, according to court documents.

In March, the Wayne County Court moved to revoke Heikes’s bond after a letter from Heikes was found in the victim’s bedroom sometime between Jan. 23 and Feb. 25.

