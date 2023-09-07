Groundbreaking in Hull, IA as they get ready to build the towns first grocery store in years

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new grocery store in Hull, Iowa.

This new Fareway will be the town’s first grocery store in two years ago after the Hull Food Center closed.

The project will cost between $3 and $4 million.

Work to bring a Fareway store to Hull began months ago when the city made a call to bring the store to town.

”We have a community that needs a store, and Fareway’s a good fit and we came up and had good conversations and for sure we’re a great fit in Hull, IA,” said Reynolds Cramer, the CEO of Fareway.

Congressman Randy Feenstra grew up in Hull. He was there as earth was turned for the new store. He knows how important a grocery store is to the community, he also says it provides benefits to the people in and around Hull, as well as the local economy.

”It benefits the whole 30-mile area, people can come, many people here bring their kids to school, we have 3 high schools in town, so they have so many people incoming. There are so many working at the different manufacturing facilities, businesses here that come into town, and now they can get their groceries and come back home,” said Feenstra

The goal is to open the store in March 2024.

