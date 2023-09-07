Iowa considering eliminating boards like mental health, elevator safety, 911 communications

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - State boards that oversee elevator safety, nursing home administrators and conservation education, could be eliminated in Iowa.

A committee made up of members appointed by the governor has recommended eliminating or reorganizing several state boards and commissions. KTIV spoke with Barbara Sloniker, of Sioux City. She’s the only member of the committee representing the public at large.

Iowa hasn’t reviewed much of its administrative state for about 30 years. But the process is happening now on a large scale and a months-long timeline.

Some mental health-focused boards would be reorganized or eliminated. And under the preliminary recommendations, boards like the 911 Communications Council would be disbanded.

“It is not that the state of Iowa doesn’t care about mental health, because we all know, that’s a huge thing or (not care about) 911 communications,” said Sloniker. “So figuring out what, again, what’s... the most efficient way to go forward and still take care of the citizens of Iowa.”

One of the boards on the chopping block is the Elevator Safety Board and Sloniker said she understands why some folks might be worried if it’s eliminated. But she said if any board is done away with its duties will be assumed by another agency.

The Review Committee also recommended the state end a requirement that boards have an equal split between men and women.

“So gender balance, you know, that is that is probably what helped get our boards and commissions now to 50-50. But are we evolved have enough state now that we can move forward and don’t need that requirement?” said Sloniker.

If the recommendations are adopted, the State Board of Education, and State Board of Corrections, would be reorganized. The committee hasn’t detailed the changes that could be made.

The Review Committee is still seeking public input. You can submit your comment to: bcrcomments@iowa.gov.

The Committee is taking feedback until Sunday, Sept. 17. Committee members must submit their final recommendations to the governor’s office by the end of the month.

