Lakes Area News: Arnolds Park Amusement Park may have had a record-breaking season

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - Labor Day marked the final day of operations of the season for the Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

While it’s still early, CEO Jon Pausley said it appears it was one for the record books.

”The initial look looks like we might have had a record breaking season this year, so we’re pretty excited about that and pretty excited about all of the things that are happening down here at Arnolds Park the last few years with all of the improvements and adjustments that have been made with the refurbished rollercoaster this last year that many people to enjoy and ride, and so all things are looking really good,” said Pausley.

Pausley said they’ll be busy during the off-season making even more improvements and renovations for next summer.

”Over this non-amusement park season year we’re going to have the tipsy house get some work done on it; The Queen is going to get a couple of new engines put in and that’s going to be great,” said Pausley. ”We had a few days where The Queen was down this year and just needed some extra work. And we’re going to do a few projects to spruce up the park a little bit further. And so stay tuned. Just what those will be and how that will look. We’ve got some pretty exciting developments we’re working on. You know we’re just coming off a few years of seeing some major projects completed with the dormitory and the stage and the concession stand. Nothing quite as dramatic as the last few years but certainly an opportunity to spruce things up, change things around a little bit every year to keep it interesting and certainly make it the best we can be.”

Pausley reminds everyone the Saturday morning farmer’s markets will continue through September and that shops in the Queen’s Court are still open. He said Boji Scare will return to Arnolds Park in late September and into October and that the concert deck will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September and October with live music Friday evenings from 5-7pm.

