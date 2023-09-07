Landowners react to Navigator’s CO2 pipeline denial

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 7, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Landowners are still processing the unanimous decision by the Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday to deny a CO2 pipeline in South Dakota

“All this was a victory not only for us but for all South Dakotans,” said Valley Springs resident Rick Bonander.

Bonander has dedicated many hours to speaking out against the Navigator pipeline, and the PUC’s decision on Wednesday denied their application.

“We’re extremely pleased with the PUC for the decision that they’ve made,” Bonander said.

Navigator also requested that the PUC override the setback rulings set by counties in the state. That request was also denied.

“We’re happy with both Minnehaha County and Moody County for putting in ordinances,” Bonander expressed. “And the best government is local government closest to the people.”

Others affected by the decision are coming to terms with future plans. POET announced plans to phase in 18 of their facilities to the Navigator CO2 pipeline. A spokesperson commented on the PUC’s decision.

POET is disappointed in the commission’s decision. Safe and responsible carbon capture represents a consequential opportunity to transform rural economies and benefit farming families in the same way the dawn of the bioethanol industry did decades ago. Leveraging carbon capture to further decarbonize bioethanol and put that carbon to use meets the demand for growing markets and adds value to every bushel of corn and every acre of land. We hope South Dakota isn’t left behind as the market for homegrown energy moves forward.

Erin Branick, Spokesperson for POET Biofuel production

Bonander believes the decision in South Dakota, coupled by a denial in North Dakota for Summit Carbon Solutions, could reveal a lack of support to move the projects forward.

“This is a big deal because we are now at the high ground,” Bonander said. “With the strong decision that the PUC made yesterday, three to nothing, both these companies might as well pack their bags and go home.

A spokesperson for Navigator commented on Wednesday, saying there is disappointment but also a desire to continue to pursue their permitting processes in other regions.

Navigator still has options in South Dakota, including appealing the decision or reapplying. The South Dakota PUC will begin evidentiary hearings for Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday.

