Nebraska DHHS flagged multiple concerns with Omaha daycare after infant’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had multiple concerns about the daycare that employed the man facing charges after a 1-year-old died, according to an emergency order.

Ra’Miyah was found dead after being left in a Kidz of the Future 2 vehicle for several hours on an intensely hot summer day last month. Court documents state that Ra’Miyah had a temperature of 109 degrees on arrival at the hospital.

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson) (WOWT)

Upon filing its emergency protective order against Kidz of the Future 2, DHHS noted three violations of state regulations but redacted the names in each instance. According to the document:

One person affiliated with the business had no records identifying them as being employed or listed as any sort of staff member for Kidz of the Future 2.

The daycare had no record of a required criminal background check being done on one employee, whom they also identified as “an employee who provided transportation for the deceased child victim,” Ra’Miyah Worthington.

The daycare also had no record of someone affiliated with the business completing training required by the state for all daycare employees.

The document also noted that Nebraska regulations also state that “no child must ever be left alone in the vehicle.”

Noting these violations, DHHS immediately suspended the operating license of owner Keesha Wesson and ordered a hearing to take place within 10 days after the Aug. 22 filing unless she requested a delay.

Ryan Williams, 62, was formally charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. His bond was set at $50,000. He is due in court again Sept. 26.

The driver of the van in which 1-year-old Ra'Miyah Worthington was left to die made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Ra’Miyah was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to Douglas County court documents. She was discovered in a daycare van several hours after Williams picked up her and two of her siblings in the morning. The other two children were removed from the van, but Ra’Miyah was not.

According to the affidavit, Williams told police that he began unloading the children and was distracted by a young boy who was not wanting to get out of the van and go inside. Another staff member came down and got the boy, then Williams closed the door to the van.

Williams said he normally conducts a sweep of the van to make sure no one is in it — but that he didn’t do so on Monday.

When he went back to the van several hours later to conduct his afternoon route, he found the girl on the backseat floor, the police report states. He said he picked her up and ran inside with her and 911 was called.

