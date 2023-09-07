Nebraska receives $10.8 million grant to improve electrical grid resiliency

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has been awarded $10.8 million to put towards improving the reliability of Nebraska’s electrical grid and enhancing the grid’s recovery after disruptive weather and attacks.

NDEE was awarded the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, which was provided through Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

The $10.8 million grant will fund year one and two of their five-year program. NDEE said they expect to receive $5.4 million each year for three additional years for a total award of $27 million.

NDEE is working to create the Grid Resiliency Grant Program to distribute the federal funds through a competitive grant process to projects that will help strengthen the grid. The agency said they will provide funding to the electricity industry to enhance the grid’s ability to withstand and recover from storms, heat waves, physical attacks and cyberattacks.

“With this program, Nebraska’s citizens will be able to count on a steady supply of electricity for their homes and Nebraska’s businesses will continue to be among the most reliable and competitive in the country,” NDEE Director Jim Macy said.

Energy Section Supervisor Aaron Miller added, “This program will help Nebraska’s publicly owned utilities move forward with projects in their queue which improve the reliability and resilience of the grid in the face of increased stressors as well as increased demand.”

NDEE is looking to start accepting preproposals in early 2024 and advise prospective grantees which grant projects should be developed into full proposals. Then, NDEE will evaluate proposals and send a set of them to the U.S. Department of Energy for final approvals.

