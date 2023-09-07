Probation violation sends Iowa woman who killed motorcyclist back to jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is back in jail after violating her probation.

It’s a case that stirs up bitter memories for the victim. A family who felt the judge initially gave her a slap on the wrist for motor vehicle homicide.

Those emotions from the courtroom came back Thursday. After the initial sentencing in 2021, the family said they felt re-victimized after the responsible party was given just 21 days in jail.

On Thursday, 57-year-old Brenda Berger was back behind bars.

Besides the 21-day jail sentence, she was also put on two years probation. As part of that probation, she isn’t allowed to drink alcohol.

This summer, while living in Spirit Lake, Iowa, she failed to check in with her probation officer.

When the police went to her home for a welfare check on two occasions, she had blood alcohol levels as high as 0.338, more than four times the legal limit to drive.

The same judge who gave her 21 days in jail, Judge Darryl Lowe, ordered her back to county corrections for 350 days.

In October 2020, Berger slammed into a motorcyclist from behind on Interstate 480 during the morning commute.

Investigators gave her a breathalyzer test, into which she blew a 0.05, under the legal limit. The county attorney said because there was no other evidence of reckless driving before the crash, a judge found her guilty of a simple misdemeanor.

The family of the victim, Michael Corcoran, was outraged. They wonder why the investigators didn’t draw Berger’s blood. After all, it was a fatal crash.

The judge could have given her a year in jail, but instead, she got 21 days. 6 News spoke with Michael’s sister Thursday afternoon after Berger was ordered back to jail.

“I think I was relieved,” said the victim’s sister, Erin Branscom. “I think about it every day, how people aren’t protected when she’s on the street. What people don’t realize is that my brother was killed before 8 a.m. He was driving to work on his motorcycle. I guess the question is, what is a human life worth? 21 days? 365 days? My brother left behind a little baby who is now three years old. Every holiday and every life celebration, he carries the same picture of my brother with him. That’s all he has of my brother, his dad. What is a human life worth?”

The family says they do what they can to talk to Michael’s now three-year-old son Beckett, about the person his father was.

Branscom told 6 News that she still fears what happens when 6he woman gets out of jail in 350 days, which is actually just 283 days because she gets credit for time served.

