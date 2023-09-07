A small-town Iowa newspaper revived by community members

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAYTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Two women at a small Iowa newspaper were distraught when the owner decided to close shop. Instead of going quietly into the night they decided to start it back up themselves.

The Dayton Leader, Dayton, Iowa’s local newspaper, had been struggling under its previous owner.

“Just a lot of filler content,” explained newspaper owner Justine Johnston-Hemmestad.

“We went from hundreds of subscribers to forty-five so that kinda shows you within the year,” said Managing Editor Courtney Sogard.

The company decided to shut the paper down. The new team said it was the worst timing possible.

“The thing that stood out is they were choosing to close the week before our biggest event in the town which is the rodeo,” said Sogard. “It was kind of like a slap in the face.”

So that’s when Justine Johnston-Hemmestad and Courtney Sogard, who had already been reporting for the paper, met up at the library where Sogard works. They discussed how they could keep the paper going.

“We just couldn’t let it go,” said Johnston-Hememstad. “We just couldn’t.”

“We both wanted to take it on,” added Sogard.

It sprouted from a need to serve the Southeast Valley schools and communities of Dayton and the other small towns nearby.

“You’re always reporting on the local kids and the many activities that they’re involved in. so we definitely don’t want to lose that,” said Sogard.

“Yeah, and that is the most important thing to the dayton community is the school system,” added Johnston-Hemmestad.

So now Johnston-Hemmestad and her husband are the new owners of the paper, and Sogard is the managing editor. But they’re asking for help from others, including high school students.

“Having student reporters or student photographers,” said Johnston-Hemmestad. “We’re going to talk about what that might look like.”

“Could be like a work experience program or could just be extra credit,” said Sogard.

They’ve been taking pictures on their phones and hand-delivering the papers themselves.

They took over so quickly that the paper didn’t even miss one week. The first issue of the newspaper under its new ownership was published Thursday, Sept. 7.

