Smoke begins to move out followed by a chance of rain and storms later today.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning, we are still dealing with ground smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Visibility is still not the best across the region, but our main focus is on the air quality across the region.

We are seeing our air quality index in the 140s to 150s, which is considered unhealthy air, especially for people in sensitive groups.

We also have air quality alerts in effect for much of the day for our counties in Nebraska and Iowa. Once again, due to the dense smoke that will be lingering in Siouxland today,

Besides the smoke this morning, we are a lot cooler than yesterday morning, with lows for the most part in the 40s and 50s, but there are reports of a few upper 30s for lows in northern Siouxland. For the most part, Siouxland is 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

The rest of the day, we are forecasting for the smoke to move out, making visibility and air quality a lot better. Highs will be nice in the upper 70s and low 80s, with wind out of the south up to 10 miles per hour.

Then, by this evening and into tonight, Siouxland has a chance of seeing some showers and storms across the area. There is a chance of severe thunderstorms, with the main risk being large hail and strong winds, but the chance of severe weather is on the lower end.

Friday will be nice and quiet, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, plenty of sunshine, and better air quality. Then this weekend, rain showers moved in, with highs in the 70s.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

