SportsFource Champion: Steve Montgomery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In 2014 the Sioux City Explorers took a chance on a pitching coach from Fargo-Moorhead to change the trajectory of the franchise, now 9 seasons in and that chance in Steve Montgomery.

All that Mongo has done in his 9 seasons is break the X’s all time wins record for a manager, and lead the squad to now 6 playoff appearances, keep in mind when Montgomery first showed up in 2014 the X’s had made it to the postseason just 4 times.

And once Mongo was signed on it did not take long, after just a 47-53 record in 2014, Sioux City struck gold in the 2015 season. The squad shattered the American Association record for wins going 75-25 throughout the regular season but ultimately the squad would fall in the finals.

This season Mongo hit the 500-win mark, but even he acknowledges that others deserve just as much credit for those wins.

“Bobby has been with me for 500 of those, he’s probably gotten 30 of them with me being ejected so, and all the good players, the players deserve all the credit.”

In his time in Sioux City Mongo has sent 33 players back into affiliated ball and that may be something he is prouder of than the wins.

“The players I’ve been able to get here and move on and 9 of them getting to the major league level, that’s what it’s about in this league and it’s about finding good players and good talent to bring here and compete.”

Entering the playoffs with the Explorers future in Sioux City in question, Mongo wants people to know that he just wants to keep playing ball at Lewis and Clark Park.

“It’s become a second home to me and the thought of this being the last regular season game, that this franchise could have it gets emotional for me because I’ve poured absolutely everything into this place, and I hope the city understands how special this place is not only to me but to the players, the community the crowds the last few nights have been very special. This place it gave me my start and we’ve been able to build something pretty special here, I want this place to be my home for another 500 wins.”

