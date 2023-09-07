Thundershowers possible early Thursday night with better rain chances this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The smoky skies were still an issue today even though it did thin out a bit after a very cool morning start in the 40s.

The later afternoon started to bring in a few clouds and from those clouds we’ll have a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms from this evening into early tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

We’ll go right back to mostly sunny skies on Friday, and the smoky haze should clear out more as highs get a bit warmer into the mid 80s with just a light southeast wind.

Saturday will start off dry, but by later in the day we could start to see a slight chance of some afternoon thunderstorms developing with highs in the low 80s.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms get much better heading into Saturday evening and Saturday night with more chances of thundershowers during the day on Sunday.

Sunday’s highs will be cooler in the low to mid 70s.

Will this cooler and wetter pattern continue into next week?

