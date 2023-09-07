Western Iowa Tech Community College has a new logo.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech Community College is expanding and has updated its logo to go along with the changes on campus.

At WITCC, college admissions was redesigned two years ago and since then, the college has added to it. The campus bookstore was also relocated and work on the college’s e-sports arena started last spring. With all of those changes came the chance to change the college’s logo.

“We’re a different place than we were 20 years ago. I think the logo is 25 years old and so we wanted the new look to do a better job of reflecting truly who we are,” said President of Western Iowa Tech Terry Murrell.

It’s not just the logo college officials want people to notice. They also want people to see everything Western Iowa Tech has to offer.

“It’s with that logo that’s the starting point. That’s just a small heuristic who we are as a college,” said Director of Marketing Andrea Rohlena. “The brand is really developed when you come to our college and take our classes and you experience us that’s when you are really going to see and get a feel for who we are.”

There are also talks ongoing to add an aviation degree, next year.

