Around Siouxland: Mental Health Awareness

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Taking care of your mental health is very important and because of that there is an event taking place on Saturday Sept. 9.

A mental health awareness walk and fair begin at 11:00 a.m. and conclude at 1:00 p.m. The event is mainly free and will have plenty of family friendly activities to take part in.

Make sure to head over to 1201 Arbor Drive, South Sioux City, Nebraska and for more information, follow this link.

