Around Siouxland: Mighty Mo Run

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are looking for a weekend to go on a run then check out the Mighty Mo Run.

Starting and finishing at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, the Might Mo Run helps raise money for the H.A.R.T. Foundation, which stands for Helping Athletes Run & Train.

The event features a Kid’s Run, a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon and a full marathon. The runs take place from Friday, Sept. 15, and go through Sunday, Sept. 17.

To learn more about the Mighty Mo Run and how to enter, follow this link.

