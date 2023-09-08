Around Siouxland: Sioux City Tabletop Gamers

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Well if you are a fan of role playing, card, board or video games there is an event upcoming that will have all of them.

The Sioux City Tabletop Gamers will be hosting an event from Friday Sept. 15 to Sunday Sept. 17. The event is free and will be held at Shrine Temple 820 Nebraska St.

For more information on the event, follow this link.

