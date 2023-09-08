Gov. Reynolds announces awards to combat food insecurity

According to officials, Gov. Reynolds awarded $5M to four nonprofits, one of those including Food Bank of Iowa.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced millions in awards to four nonprofits, including one in Davenport, to combat food insecurity for those who are in need of access to fresh, healthy foods.

According to officials, Gov. Reynolds awarded $5M to four nonprofits, those including Food Bank of Iowa, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, River Bend Food Bank, and Table to Table.

River Bend Food Bank is located in Davenport, Quad Cities.

“With this investment, these networks will be able to update and modernize their facilities, provide more access to fresh foods, and serve Iowans for many years to come,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Food insecurity doesn’t exist in a vacuum and requires a realistic approach to interrupt the cycle before Iowans become food insecure. It’s my commitment that Iowa will continue to improve our job training programs, our housing and childcare initiatives, and our mental health system as a comprehensive approach to address this multifaceted challenge.”

Officials said that the nonprofits are focusing on increasing the availability of food distributed to local food pantries throughout the state.

The Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund was created to help the people of Iowa who are in need of access to fresh and nutritious food, officials said.

For more program information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County Deputy to get new trial after judge rules defense counsel was ineffective

Latest News

Lockouts at North High and West High have been lifted
State Fair attendance was up 8.5% this year.
More people went to the Nebraska State Fair this year
Friday morning house fire in Sioux City
Friday morning house fire in Sioux City
A new report shows Iowa is the number one state in the country for structurally deficient...
Iowa ranks first in the US for structurally deficient bridges
House fire in Sioux City on Friday morning
Sioux City home red-tagged after early morning fire