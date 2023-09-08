GRAPHIC: Ex-Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver who was sitting in his car turned himself in Friday morning and will now face murder charges in the fatal shooting.

Former Officer Mark Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant and was scheduled to be arraigned later Friday. The district attorney said the charges against Dial include murder, official oppression and other counts. His attorney said the shooting was justified.

The district attorney’s office also released police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. It showed Dial firing his weapon through the driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop on Aug. 14. Dial shot Irizarry about seven seconds after getting out of a police SUV and striding over to Irizarry’s car, according to the video. Six shots were fired.

WARNING: Videos in this story contain graphic content.

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia Police body camera footage shows the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry. (Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office via CNN)

The videos, pulled from Dial’s body-worn camera and the camera of a second officer on the scene, “are crucial evidence in the case and in many ways they speak for themselves,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference.

Dial’s attorney, Fortunato N. Perri Jr., said a vigorous defense was planned.

“Despite what has been portrayed to the media, the facts will unmistakably show that Officer Mark Dial was legally justified in discharging his weapon while fearing for his life,” Perri said in an email to The Associated Press.

GRAPHIC: Video shows the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry by a Philadelphia police officer. (Source: Shaka Johnson via CNN)

Authorities have said Dial shot Irizarry as he sat in his car after officers spotted the car driving erratically around noon Aug. 14 and followed it for several blocks. Then, officers approached as the driver turned the wrong way down a one-way street and stopped.

The department backtracked after initially claiming the officers made a traffic stop and shot a person outside the vehicle after he “lunged at” police with a knife. Outgoing Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a review of the officers’ body-worn cameras “made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened.”

Dial, who has been on the force for five years, was suspended with intent to dismiss after officials said he refused to cooperate in the investigation of the killing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County Deputy to get new trial after judge rules defense counsel was ineffective

Latest News

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in...
GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in...
GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by women