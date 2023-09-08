June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosts golf classic to benefit cancer patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over a hundred golfers turned out Friday for the 24th annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic to benefit the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Over the past two decades, the tournament has raised over $600,000 for the center. Proceeds from this year’s event will be used to fund a new infusion room for patients who need chemotherapy.

“I just think (about) 24 years of (the) Pink Ribbon Golf Classic. And we still have committed people to help in cancer care in Siouxland,” said Christie Finnegan, the Marketing Manager for the center.

The June E. Nylen Center cares for patients with cancer and blood disorders. Finnegan said the center served over 6,000 patients just last year.

“And for some of the teams that they’re like we’re coming back year after year. That means a lot to us. But I think they also realize that they truly are making an impact to our organization,” said Finnegan.

In addition to the golf tournament, the organization hosted a raffle and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia and other items.

