Le Mars Art Center has exhibit of award-winning artist

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Art Center is offering an exhibit of work done by an award-winning artist.

Glenda Drennen is a native of South Dakota and lives in Sioux City. She has painted watercolors professionally for nearly 40 years.

There’s a wide variety of her work on display at the art center.

“It’s actually been a great mix as far as the work she has presented us here for this exhibit,” said Kitt Mallin of the Le Mars Art Center. “A little bit of abstract work, but we also have lots of representational, but it is still done in a fun way. A lot of people have really enjoyed it and has been a very popular exhibit.”

The exhibit will be on display until September 16th.

For more information on future exhibits and events at the Le Mars Art Center, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Sioux City Police release more information on what caused 2 high school lockouts
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

Iowa State University Police say they're ready for former President Donald Trump to make an...
Cy-Hawk 2023: What to know before you go
Le Mars Art Center has exhibit of award winning artist
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is asking for donations in Le Mars
The 24th Pink Ribbon Golf Classic was hosted on Friday.
June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosts golf classic to benefit cancer patients
New mental health center for kids opens in Sioux City