Le Mars Art Center has exhibit of award-winning artist

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Art Center is offering an exhibit of work done by an award-winning artist.

Glenda Drennen is a native of South Dakota and lives in Sioux City. She has painted watercolors professionally for nearly 40 years.

There’s a wide variety of her work on display at the art center.

“It’s actually been a great mix as far as the work she has presented us here for this exhibit,” said Kitt Mallin of the Le Mars Art Center. “A little bit of abstract work, but we also have lots of representational, but it is still done in a fun way. A lot of people have really enjoyed it and has been a very popular exhibit.”

The exhibit will be on display until September 16th.

For more information on future exhibits and events at the Le Mars Art Center, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.