New mental health center for kids opens in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland has a new mental health facility designed for children.

Siouxland Mental Health cut the ribbon on its new facility on Friday, Sept. 8. Siouxland Mental Health has roughly 6,000 active patients, with about 180 new patients each month.

Officials said the facility, formerly a “Pier 1″ store, will give providers the room they need to treat children.

“Our dream came true today,” said Sheila Martin, the CEO. “And this is just a wonderful building to help benefit our community, our region, our states, and for a kid-friendly facility where kids can go to get the help that they need.”

Martin said Siouxland Mental Health designed the facility to feel less sterile than a normal doctor’s office. And it comes with lots of new tech, too, ranging from “virtual reality” goggles to sports therapy and more.

“We wanted to make it really fun and vibrant and beautiful. And so that’s what we did with all the colors. And so it’s it’s bright, and it’s very welcoming for our kids,” said Martin.

In addition to appointment-based care, the organization hosts a 24-hour crisis communication line and psychiatric urgent care. It will accept public and private insurance, and there is a sliding scale for patients without insurance.

