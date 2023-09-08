Lockouts at North High and West High have been lifted

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The lockouts at North High School and West High School have been lifted, according to a district alert.

The district says all students and staff remain safe, and classes are continuing as normal.

A district spokesperson has confirmed North Middle and West Middle were briefly placed in lockouts out of an abundance of caution. Their lockouts have also been lifted.

According to the district’s spokesperson, the lockouts were due to a social media threat. No further details have been released on that threat.

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two high schools in Sioux City are in lockouts.

According to an alert sent to parents, North High School and West High School issued lockouts due to a social media threat. A spokesperson with the Sioux City Community School District says no one is allowed to enter or leave the schools while the lockouts are in effect

The district says they are working with local law enforcement to investigate. They plan to send out updates as the situation develops.

