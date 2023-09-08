One week after the North Sioux City train derailment
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Last week a train derailed in North Sioux City and we now have updates regarding the cleanup and repairs.
Union County Emergency Manager Jason Westcott says the clean-up was completed as of Friday, Sept. 1.
No word yet on a set timeline for repairs on the damaged train bridge.
Westcott said the street under the train bridge is safe to drive on and will not need repairs.
“[North Sioux City] and [Union] County are in no way responsible for any cost due to a train derailment. All the cost will come from the railroad involved in the railroad involved in the derailment,” said Westcott in an email to KTIV.
A full report on what caused the train to derail is still being worked on. The train that derailed was operated by D & I Railroad.
