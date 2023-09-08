One week after the North Sioux City train derailment

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Last week a train derailed in North Sioux City and we now have updates regarding the cleanup and repairs.

Union County Emergency Manager Jason Westcott says the clean-up was completed as of Friday, Sept. 1.

Read More: North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation

No word yet on a set timeline for repairs on the damaged train bridge.

Westcott said the street under the train bridge is safe to drive on and will not need repairs.

“[North Sioux City] and [Union] County are in no way responsible for any cost due to a train derailment. All the cost will come from the railroad involved in the railroad involved in the derailment,” said Westcott in an email to KTIV.

A full report on what caused the train to derail is still being worked on. The train that derailed was operated by D & I Railroad.

