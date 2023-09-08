Otter rehabilitated by Great Plains Zoo released back into the wild

The otter was estimated to have been born this spring and was discovered in a warehouse...
The otter was estimated to have been born this spring and was discovered in a warehouse downtown. After arriving at the zoo, the otter received a medical exam, including bloodwork and x-rays.(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo announced on Thursday a young otter had been rehabilitated and released back into the wild after being discovered in downtown Sioux Falls.

The otter was placed at the zoo by South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and Animal Control through their wildlife rehab program.

“If you are concerned about injured or orphaned wildlife, please call Game, Fish & Parks or Animal Control,” said Janelle Brandt, GPZ Vet Tech and Registrar. “If necessary, they will get in touch with a local rehab facility.”

The otter was estimated to have been born this spring and was discovered in a warehouse downtown. After arriving at the zoo, the otter received a medical exam, including bloodwork and x-rays.

The otter was then transitioned from milk to solid food and learned to hunt by himself. Once the otter could successfully swim and hunt minnows, he was released at a designated site along the river where he swam away.

You can reach Animal Control at 605-367-7000 or SDGFP at 605-362-2700.

Otter rehabilitated by Great Plains Zoo released back into the wild
Otter rehabilitated by Great Plains Zoo released back into the wild(Great Plains Zoo)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Sioux City Police: 2 high school lockouts caused by 15-year-old North High student
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

The scene of a crash north of Stanton, Nebraska.
Teen driver swerves to avoid rodent, crashes on Nebraska Highway
PUC staff seeks to deny Summit permit application
Sioux City Police: 2 high school lockouts caused by 15-year-old North High student
State Fair attendance was up 8.5% this year.
More people went to the Nebraska State Fair this year
Friday morning house fire in Sioux City
Friday morning house fire in Sioux City