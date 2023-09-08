SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo announced on Thursday a young otter had been rehabilitated and released back into the wild after being discovered in downtown Sioux Falls.

The otter was placed at the zoo by South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and Animal Control through their wildlife rehab program.

“If you are concerned about injured or orphaned wildlife, please call Game, Fish & Parks or Animal Control,” said Janelle Brandt, GPZ Vet Tech and Registrar. “If necessary, they will get in touch with a local rehab facility.”

The otter was estimated to have been born this spring and was discovered in a warehouse downtown. After arriving at the zoo, the otter received a medical exam, including bloodwork and x-rays.

The otter was then transitioned from milk to solid food and learned to hunt by himself. Once the otter could successfully swim and hunt minnows, he was released at a designated site along the river where he swam away.

You can reach Animal Control at 605-367-7000 or SDGFP at 605-362-2700.

Otter rehabilitated by Great Plains Zoo released back into the wild (Great Plains Zoo)

