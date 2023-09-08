Pleasant day ahead, but this weekend is looking stormy and rainy.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last night, western Siouxland saw some light rain passing through, with most places getting less than half an inch, while some isolated areas could have gotten higher amounts. Here in Sioux City, we stayed dry with only a few sprinkles across the area.

This morning, the rain has moved out of the area, temperatures are in the 50s across all of Siouxland, which is a bit warmer than we were yesterday morning.

Ground smoke is still in Siouxland. Mainly out west, mixing with some dense fog. The good news is that air quality is getting a lot better in Siouxland, but the air quality is still not the best. Right now, we have moderate air quality risk, with an air quality alert still in effect for our counties in Nebraska until 3 p.m. today.

Today we are forecasting for the lingering smoke to continue to exit the area with better air quality. The hazy conditions we have been dealing with will somewhat disappear today as we will see more sunshine this afternoon and warmer highs. Highs will be in the 80s across all of Siouxland.

Tonight will be a pleasant night for Friday night football. Lows will fall into the 50s across the region, with calm wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will start off mostly clear, but clouds will increase overnight.

Saturday will be cloudy, with the chance of a few isolated showers throughout the morning. By the afternoon, the chance of showers and storms does increase, especially by the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday, with the main risk being large hail and gusty winds.

Then Sunday is looking to be a rainy day with the chance of a few thunder showers by the afternoon. Next week will feel more like fall with highs in the 70s.

