Poll: Biden faces negative job ratings, concerns about age, son’s business deals

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT
(CNN) - President Joe Biden is facing some uphill battles as the 2024 Presidential Election heats up.

According to a new CNN poll, his overall job approval rating is 39 percent.

In general, 58 percent say they have an unfavorable impression of him.

When it comes to Biden’s age, roughly 3/4 of Americans are concerned about his physical and mental competence and his ability to serve another full term.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of Americans believe Biden was involved in his son, Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

According to the poll, 42 percent think he acted illegally, with 18 percent saying his actions were unethical.

Just one percent believe Biden was involved, but did nothing wrong.

Joe Biden has denied any involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

