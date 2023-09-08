Rain chances arriving over the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The smoke continued to linger on Friday although it wasn’t as bad as Wednesday as highs were again above average in the 80s.

Clouds will start to move in later Friday night with lows staying in the upper 50s with a light southeast wind.

Saturday is going to give us a lot of clouds and a slight chance of showers or thundershowers in the afternoon when highs will be reaching the low to mid 80s.

Some stronger storms could start developing from later Saturday afternoon into early Saturday night and the Storm Prediction Center has the western half of Siouxland in a marginal risk of severe storms meaning a handful of storms could try to produce some hail and gusty wind with the timeframe from 6 pm to midnight being the best for the stronger storms.

Even after the strongest of storm chances settles down, there will continue to be scattered showers and thunderstorms into Saturday night with lows again in the upper 50s.

Sunday will continue to give us mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some showers as highs get into the low 70s.

That cooler weather will stick around for the beginning of next week when lows will be dipping into the 40s and highs will be in the low 70s.

