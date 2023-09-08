Rain chances arriving over the weekend

Severe Weather Risk
Severe Weather Risk(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The smoke continued to linger on Friday although it wasn’t as bad as Wednesday as highs were again above average in the 80s.

Clouds will start to move in later Friday night with lows staying in the upper 50s with a light southeast wind.

Saturday is going to give us a lot of clouds and a slight chance of showers or thundershowers in the afternoon when highs will be reaching the low to mid 80s.

Some stronger storms could start developing from later Saturday afternoon into early Saturday night and the Storm Prediction Center has the western half of Siouxland in a marginal risk of severe storms meaning a handful of storms could try to produce some hail and gusty wind with the timeframe from 6 pm to midnight being the best for the stronger storms.

Even after the strongest of storm chances settles down, there will continue to be scattered showers and thunderstorms into Saturday night with lows again in the upper 50s.

Sunday will continue to give us mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some showers as highs get into the low 70s.

That cooler weather will stick around for the beginning of next week when lows will be dipping into the 40s and highs will be in the low 70s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at that 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Sioux City Police release more information on what caused 2 high school lockouts
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

Pleasant day ahead, but this weekend is looking stormy and rainy.
Pleasant day ahead, but this weekend is looking stormy and rainy.
Pleasant day ahead, but this weekend is looking stormy and rainy.
Severe Weather Risk
Thundershowers possible early Thursday night with better rain chances this weekend
Severe Weather Risk
Thundershowers possible early Thursday night with better rain chances this weekend