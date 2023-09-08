Sioux City Fire and Rescue battle early morning house fire

House fire in Sioux City on Friday morning
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire and Rescue (SCFR) battled an early morning house fire on the west side on Friday morning.

SCFR was called to a structure fire at 4:30 a.m. on West 6th Street near Helmer Street.

Assistant Chief Robert Wilson says he was one of the first on the scene and saw smoke coming from the second-story windows.

Crews got inside and put out the fire which was found on the first floor near the backside of the home.

Wilson said the laundry room was located in the back of the home and received a lot of damage, but the location where the fire started is still not clear.

4 to 5 adults and young adults were inside the home at the time of the fire along with dogs and cats that were all safe.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

“It was a very quick knockdown for us. It worked really well. It was a good effort by all. We got it knocked down quickly to minimize the damage,” Wilson said.

Damage was made to a powerline in front of the home. MidAmerican was at the property to assist with the damage.

Wilson believes that power was not cut to any other homes in the area other than the single house where that fire started.

A city inspector is investigating the home to see if it will get red-tagged due to damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Cali Heikes
Former Winside teacher gets jail time for sexually abusing student
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE IN SIOUX CITY
am HOUSE FIRE TD
Iowa considering eliminating boards like mental health, elevator safety, 911 communications
Siouxland Volleyball
Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring