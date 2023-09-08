Sioux City Fire and Rescue battle early morning house fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire and Rescue (SCFR) battled an early morning house fire on the west side on Friday morning.

SCFR was called to a structure fire at 4:30 a.m. on West 6th Street near Helmer Street.

Assistant Chief Robert Wilson says he was one of the first on the scene and saw smoke coming from the second-story windows.

Crews got inside and put out the fire which was found on the first floor near the backside of the home.

Wilson said the laundry room was located in the back of the home and received a lot of damage, but the location where the fire started is still not clear.

4 to 5 adults and young adults were inside the home at the time of the fire along with dogs and cats that were all safe.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

“It was a very quick knockdown for us. It worked really well. It was a good effort by all. We got it knocked down quickly to minimize the damage,” Wilson said.

Damage was made to a powerline in front of the home. MidAmerican was at the property to assist with the damage.

Wilson believes that power was not cut to any other homes in the area other than the single house where that fire started.

A city inspector is investigating the home to see if it will get red-tagged due to damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

