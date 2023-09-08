Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is asking for donations in Le Mars

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - If you’re finally getting around to spring cleaning as we head into Fall, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has a suggestion, don’t throw it away donate it.

Habitat for Humanity has its ReStore truck ready for donations in Le Mars, Iowa.

Parked at the old Bomgaars parking lot, the ReStore truck will accept a wide range of things from furniture to appliances. It all goes to people who need it.

“Everything that is donated goes to our ReStore so we resell items out of our store and those funds go towards helping build homes for families in need,” said Habitat for Humanity Family Services Manager Jeff Frahm.

If you have something to donate, the ReStore truck will be on the old Bomgaars parking lot, in Le Mars, from 8 A.M. to noon.

For a list of items and how to donate, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Sioux City Police release more information on what caused 2 high school lockouts
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs
Couple with Northwest Iowa connection commit to each other and the Kansas City Chiefs

Latest News

Iowa State University Police say they're ready for former President Donald Trump to make an...
Cy-Hawk 2023: What to know before you go
Le Mars Art Center has exhibit of award winning artist
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is asking for donations in Le Mars
The 24th Pink Ribbon Golf Classic was hosted on Friday.
June E. Nylen Cancer Center hosts golf classic to benefit cancer patients
New mental health center for kids opens in Sioux City