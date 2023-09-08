Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is asking for donations in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - If you’re finally getting around to spring cleaning as we head into Fall, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has a suggestion, don’t throw it away donate it.

Habitat for Humanity has its ReStore truck ready for donations in Le Mars, Iowa.

Parked at the old Bomgaars parking lot, the ReStore truck will accept a wide range of things from furniture to appliances. It all goes to people who need it.

“Everything that is donated goes to our ReStore so we resell items out of our store and those funds go towards helping build homes for families in need,” said Habitat for Humanity Family Services Manager Jeff Frahm.

If you have something to donate, the ReStore truck will be on the old Bomgaars parking lot, in Le Mars, from 8 A.M. to noon.

For a list of items and how to donate, follow this link.

