Siouxland squads duke it out on the volleyball court
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Gehlen Catholic 3 South O’Brien 1 Final
East Sac County 3 West Bend-Mallard 0 Final
West Sioux 1 H-M-S 3 Final
West Lyon 3 Okoboji 0 Final
Unity Christian 3 Sheldon 0 Final
Cherokee Washington 1 S.C. North 3 Final
MMCRU 0 Hinton 3 Final
OABCIG 1 Storm Lake 3 Final
MOC-FV 3 Boyden-Hull 1 Final
C.B.J 1 Le Mars 3 Final
S.C. West 3 South Sioux City 0 Final
Bloomfield 3 Wausa 2 Final
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.