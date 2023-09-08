Siouxland squads duke it out on the volleyball court

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Gehlen Catholic 3 South O’Brien 1 Final

East Sac County 3 West Bend-Mallard 0 Final

West Sioux 1 H-M-S 3 Final

West Lyon 3 Okoboji 0 Final

Unity Christian 3 Sheldon 0 Final

Cherokee Washington 1 S.C. North 3 Final

MMCRU 0 Hinton 3 Final

OABCIG 1 Storm Lake 3 Final

MOC-FV 3 Boyden-Hull 1 Final

C.B.J 1 Le Mars 3 Final

S.C. West 3 South Sioux City 0 Final

Bloomfield 3 Wausa 2 Final

