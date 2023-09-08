Teen driver swerves to avoid rodent, crashes on Nebraska Highway

The scene of a crash north of Stanton, Nebraska.
The scene of a crash north of Stanton, Nebraska.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Stanton teenager is lucky to not be hurt after authorities say she dodged a rodent on Highway 57 and lost control of her vehicle.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old female was heading south to Stanton High School before 8 a.m. when she lost control of her car and entered the ditch on the west side of the road.

Authorities say she then went back onto the highway and ended up in the east ditch, hit a power pole and then crashed into a barb-wired fence. The driver required assistance to exit the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, but the vehicle was totaled.

