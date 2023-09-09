First-In-Iowa nurse-midwifery education program launches at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The state’s first certified nurse-midwifery (CNM) program welcomed its inaugural class of nurse- midwifery students. It’s a program aimed to improve access to high-quality maternal health care in Iowa.

According to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the program is one of many initiatives made possible by the Iowa Maternal Health Innovative Program, a five-year-project of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with UI Health Care, to improve access to high-quality obstetrical care within the state, targeting underserved and rural populations.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics officials say nurse-midwives specialize in maternal health care and childbirth, and provide preventative and gynecologic health care, including annual well-person exams, contraceptives and family planning, and menopause care.

“As a labor and delivery nurse, it’s always been a dream of mine to become a nurse-midwife. The opportunity to train right here in Iowa without having to relocate my family is so exciting,” says NMEP student Cheyenne Lowe, BSN, RN. “After I’m certified, my goal is to provide midwifery support to smaller, rural hospitals to help ease the burden felt by lack of providers in those areas.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.