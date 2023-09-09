Occasional rain chances this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City reached a high of nearly 90 degrees on Friday and after today we may not see an 80-degree day for some time. We can credit that to increasing cloud cover across the area and the chances for showers and storms in the morning and afternoon hours. There are some showers moving into Siouxland this morning, but this activity is weakening and may not make it to the I-29 corridor. If it does, the rain will be light and likely exiting by the noon hour. Later on, this afternoon, there is a chance for redeveloping showers and storms, some of which could be severe. There is a marginal risk in place with the threats consisting of winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size. A cold front moving through the area Saturday will help trigger these severe chances.

After that activity moves out, we can expect a mainly dry night overall. However, the rain chances will reappear into Sunday morning and last throughout the day, but it does look like the best chances for substantial rainfall will be in southern Siouxland. Temperatures will also be significantly cooler thanks to that cold front and winds will be out of the north. Highs may not make it out of the 60s in some locations with most areas topping off in the low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday both look cool with highs in the low 70s, but we can expect sunny skies as well. A warmup will begin Wednesday but highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Can we expect the fall like weather to continue? Stay tuned to News 4 at 10 for the details.

