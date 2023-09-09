Pilots give children free airplane rides to spark interest in aviation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kids in the Sioux City area had a chance to take flight this afternoon from the Sioux Gateway Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association gave young people, ages 8-17 on free flights around Sioux City. The rally is part of the EAA’s Young Eagles Program, an initiative designed to spark a passion for aviation in kids. Throughout the flights, pilots took kids through the entire flying experience, diving into the mechanics of planes, the pilots instruments, and safety procedures.

“We explain everything about the airplane as we go, how to fly it. They can have their hands on the controls and everything, it’s a full immersion. It’s just so they get introduced young and get an idea of what aviation is about,” said flight instructor, Scott Taylor.

EAA was established back in 1992, and since then volunteer pilots have flown more than 2 million Young Eagles in 90 countries around the world.

“The Experimental Aircraft Association has been big in getting people involved in aviation and introducing it to them. Sometimes you’ll encounter people in town that don’t even know we have an airport in Sioux City,” said an EAA member Dave Zimmerman. “This is a way to get word out to families to come down, spark that interest in young folks that will follow them for the rest of their life whether they go into an aviation career or not.”

If you’d like to learn more about the EAA’s free introductory flights, click here.

