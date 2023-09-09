Sioux City Explorers advance on to West Division Championship series

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Win and move on. That was the focus for the Sioux City Explorers as they faced the defending champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at home with a chance to clinch their spot in the West Division Championship Series.

A win would give the Explorers a meeting with Kansas City in the division championship series, but with a loss the X’s have to come back on Saturday and play once again.

But the Explorers would handle business. In the bottom of the fourth, Scott Ota sends a flyball into right field. The right fielders underneath it, but he loses it in the lights. A run comes in as Sioux City leads 1-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, with runners on the corners Kyle Kasser gets the bunt down and the throw home is too late... the safety squeeze works and the Sioux City Explorers are going to the West Division Championship winning 2-0.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police release more information on what caused 2 high school lockouts
This screenshot from bank security footage shows the individuals authorities believe were...
Law enforcement investigating fake check scheme at multiple Iowa banks
Authorities say three teens have died after they crashed their vehicle into a vacant home in...
3 teens, including 15-year-old driver, killed after crashing car into home
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Sioux City Explorers advance on to West Division Championship series
The Dutchmen of MOC-Floyd Valley take the field for week three against Okoboji.
SportsFource Extra: Week Three
Iowa State University Police say they're ready for former President Donald Trump to make an...
Cy-Hawk 2023: What to know before you go
Hinton's Gabbie Friessen hammers down a kill in the Blackhawks victory against MMCRU.
Siouxland squads duke it out on the volleyball court