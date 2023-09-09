Sioux City Explorers advance on to West Division Championship series

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Win and move on. That was the focus for the Sioux City Explorers as they faced the defending champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at home with a chance to clinch their spot in the West Division Championship Series.

A win would give the Explorers a meeting with Kansas City in the division championship series, but with a loss the X’s have to come back on Saturday and play once again.

But the Explorers would handle business. In the bottom of the fourth, Scott Ota sends a flyball into right field. The right fielders underneath it, but he loses it in the lights. A run comes in as Sioux City leads 1-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, with runners on the corners Kyle Kasser gets the bunt down and the throw home is too late... the safety squeeze works and the Sioux City Explorers are going to the West Division Championship winning 2-0.

