Some rain, and then beautiful late-summer weather throughout the week!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good evening and happy Saturday everyone! It’s been a mild and cloudy Saturday, with some scattered showers taking place across the region. Parts of southwestern Siouxland are actually under a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook for this evening with the main threats being rain, wind and hail, but for the most part that activity has stayed to the southwest of the viewing area. Lows for Saturday night are expected to dip into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and those showers and thunderstorms lingering around, with a calm 5-10 mph wind blowing out of the north.

We’ll see those mostly cloudy conditions and some scattered rainfall follow us into Sunday as well. It’ll be fairly cool for this time of year, with highs only expected to reach the low 70s across much of Siouxland. The winds will also continue to be fairly calm out of the north, coming in at 5-10 mph.

Not much will change as we head into Sunday evening, with more mostly cloudy skies and some more scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of the region. The winds won’t have changed much either, still coming in from the north at 5-10 mph.

Some scattered rainfall could linger into Monday morning, but for the most part, the day will be mostly sunny and nice, with highs topping out in the mid-70s across much of the viewing area. The winds will still be calm as well, now blowing in from the north-northeast at around 5-10 mph.

This will lead into a calm and mild Monday night, with lows dropping into the mid-to-upper 40s across Siouxland. Skies will be mostly clear, and the wind will stay calm at 5-10 mph from the north-northeast.

After that, we’ve got another beautiful late-summer day in store on Tuesday, with sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s, and a light 5 mph breeze from the north-northeast. We’ll see these similar conditions continue throughout this week and weekend, with clear skies, comfortable temperatures, calm winds and low humidity, so be sure to enjoy some time outside while we still can! And make sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the First Alert Weather App for additional details and updates!

