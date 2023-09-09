SportsFource Extra: Week Three

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All the action on the gridiron continues for week three of high school football in Siouxland with more rivalry matchups, county battles, and dominant shutout wins.

Final Scores:

Iowa Scores:

East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12 Final

Sioux Central 7, Lawton-Bronson 33 Final

Okoboji 6 MOC-FV 41 Final

Spencer 21, Spirit Lake 48 Final

Algona 33, Estherville-LC 28 Final

OABCIG 0, West Lyon 49 Final

Western Christian 41, Pocahontas Area 0 Final

Cherokee 42, Ridge View 21 Final

Unity Christian 8, Sioux Center 41 Final

West Sioux 7, CL/GLR 70 Final

Sheldon 20, Emmetsburg 46 Final

Tri-Center 49, West Monona 0 Final

Woodbury Central 39, Logan-Magnolia 14 Final

Kingsley-Pierson 25, Westwood 13 Final

Earlham 40, IKM-Manning 33 Final

Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O’Brien 13 Final

Alta-Aurelia 7, Gehlen Catholic 28 Final

Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13 Final

S.C. East 21, Bishop Heelan 29 Final

Waukee 42, S.C. North 0 Final

S.C. West 14, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 48 Final

Le Mars 49, BH/RV 42 Final

Carroll 7, Denison-Schleswig 31 Final

Riverside 28, S. Cent. Calhoun 34 Final

Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27 Final

Siouxland Christian 8, Ar-We-Va 30 Final

Remsen St. Mary’s 34, West Bend-Mallard 18 Final

Nebraska Scores:

Omaha Brownell Talbot 14, Lyons-Decatur N.E 41 Final

G.A.C.C 7, Lutheran High N.E 28 Final

L.C.C 8, Plainview 44 Final

Bancroft-Rosalie 0, Clarkson/Leigh 44 Final

Malcolm 20, Oakland-Craig 28 Final

Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27 Final

Santee 39, Shelton 74 Final

Winside 8, Madison 20 Final

Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Walthill 14 Final

Randolph 44, H.L.H.F 0 Final

Osceola 8, Humphrey St. Francis 40 Final

Howells-Dodge 20, Wynot 32 Final

Creighton 8, EPPJ 64 Final

Yutan 28, Cedar Catholic 6 Final

Battle Creek 34, Ord 14 Final

Fort Calhoun 20, Wayne 21 Final

Pierce 53, Arlington 16 Final

West Holt 6, O’Neill 14 Final

Omaha N.W. 0, South Sioux 44 Final

South Dakota Scores:

Vermillion 22, Milbank 20 Final

