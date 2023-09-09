SportsFource Extra: Week Three
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All the action on the gridiron continues for week three of high school football in Siouxland with more rivalry matchups, county battles, and dominant shutout wins.
Final Scores:
Iowa Scores:
East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12 Final
Sioux Central 7, Lawton-Bronson 33 Final
Okoboji 6 MOC-FV 41 Final
Spencer 21, Spirit Lake 48 Final
Algona 33, Estherville-LC 28 Final
OABCIG 0, West Lyon 49 Final
Western Christian 41, Pocahontas Area 0 Final
Cherokee 42, Ridge View 21 Final
Unity Christian 8, Sioux Center 41 Final
West Sioux 7, CL/GLR 70 Final
Sheldon 20, Emmetsburg 46 Final
Tri-Center 49, West Monona 0 Final
Woodbury Central 39, Logan-Magnolia 14 Final
Kingsley-Pierson 25, Westwood 13 Final
Earlham 40, IKM-Manning 33 Final
Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O’Brien 13 Final
Alta-Aurelia 7, Gehlen Catholic 28 Final
Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13 Final
S.C. East 21, Bishop Heelan 29 Final
Waukee 42, S.C. North 0 Final
S.C. West 14, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 48 Final
Le Mars 49, BH/RV 42 Final
Carroll 7, Denison-Schleswig 31 Final
Riverside 28, S. Cent. Calhoun 34 Final
Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27 Final
Siouxland Christian 8, Ar-We-Va 30 Final
Remsen St. Mary’s 34, West Bend-Mallard 18 Final
Nebraska Scores:
Omaha Brownell Talbot 14, Lyons-Decatur N.E 41 Final
G.A.C.C 7, Lutheran High N.E 28 Final
L.C.C 8, Plainview 44 Final
Bancroft-Rosalie 0, Clarkson/Leigh 44 Final
Malcolm 20, Oakland-Craig 28 Final
Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27 Final
Santee 39, Shelton 74 Final
Winside 8, Madison 20 Final
Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Walthill 14 Final
Randolph 44, H.L.H.F 0 Final
Osceola 8, Humphrey St. Francis 40 Final
Howells-Dodge 20, Wynot 32 Final
Creighton 8, EPPJ 64 Final
Yutan 28, Cedar Catholic 6 Final
Battle Creek 34, Ord 14 Final
Fort Calhoun 20, Wayne 21 Final
Pierce 53, Arlington 16 Final
West Holt 6, O’Neill 14 Final
Omaha N.W. 0, South Sioux 44 Final
South Dakota Scores:
Vermillion 22, Milbank 20 Final
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.